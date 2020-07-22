Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia has reported its second-highest daily count of coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. Health officials say it’s a consequence of the elevated number of infections the state has seen since June. Tuesday’s total of 78 deaths is below only the 100 Georgia deaths reported on April 7. The state’s overall number of confirmed infections on Tuesday was just below 149,000, while the total number of deaths rose to 3,254. Gov. Brian Kemp is expressing hope that Georgia’s case count might be plateauing. Despite a court fight by Kemp to prevent Atlanta from ordering mask wearing and otherwise going beyond his executive orders, other local jurisdictions continue to adopt mask orders.

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities said two people were fatally shot at an Atlanta recording studio. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Atlanta Police Capt. D’Andrea Price said one man was found dead inside of the building that houses a recording studio. The second man was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died. Police said multiple shell casings were found inside and outside the building. Price said witnesses at the scene weren’t cooperating. She also said there may be more than one suspect.

ATLANTA (AP) – After one judge recused herself at the state’s request from hearing a lawsuit filed by Georgia’s governor over measures taken by Atlanta in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a second stepped aside because she used to work for the governor. In the lawsuit filed last week against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the members of the City Council, Kemp argues that local leaders don’t have the legal authority to impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders. Atlanta is among at least 15 local jurisdictions statewide that has ordered people to wear masks in many public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump may be losing, but one pro-Democrat super PAC is concerned that doesn’t mean Joe Biden is winning. The group PACRONYM is embracing a new strategy backed by $15 million in online ads to help close the nagging enthusiasm gap between Trump and Biden. One strategist warns that Biden is leading many polls “by default” and may lose his advantage unless Democrats give voters better reasons to get excited about their nominee. The group will target roughly 1.7 million “low-information” left-leaning voters across six battleground states who don’t know much about Biden and probably wouldn’t turn out to vote without a push.