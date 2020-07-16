Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police have accused a suspect of felony murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl near the site of an earlier police shooting. Police said Wednesday that they issued warrants a day earlier for 19-year-old Julian Conley in the slaying of Secoriea Turner. Conley’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, said Conley turned himself in Wednesday. Patterson says Conley was peacefully protesting and witnessed the shooting but did not open fire himself. Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is explicitly banning Georgia’s cities and counties from ordering people to wear masks in public places. He’s voiding orders that at least 15 local governments across the state had adopted even though Kemp had earlier said cities and counties had no power to order masks. The Republican governor has instead been trying to encourage voluntary mask wearing, An increasing number of other states order residents to wear masks in public, including Alabama, which announced such a ban Wednesday. Kemp’s move is likely to infuriate local officials in communities that had acted, including Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Rome and the governor’s hometown of Athens-Clarke County.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia sheriff has fired a deputy after the deputy changed his story and admitted leaking documents to a television reporter. Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree fired Marlon Campbell on Tuesday, saying he had conducted himself in ways unbecoming to being a deputy and violated his obligation to be truthful. A disciplinary report accuses Campbell of releasing “numerous” incident reports, internal documents and videos to WRDW-TV reporter Meredith Anderson. The Augusta TV station and Anderson decline to confirm that they had received information from Campbell. The sheriff’s office says the release of internal information could hurt the department’s ability to prosecute criminal cases.