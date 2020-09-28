Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Federal authorities say a former University of Georgia student who ran a Ponzi scheme and defrauded more than 100 investors has been sentenced to five years in prison. U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler, in a news release, said U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced 23-year-old Syed Arham Arbab, of Atlanta, on Friday. Arbab was also ordered to pay $509,000 in restitution to his 117 victims. Arbab pleaded guilty in October 2019 to a one-count bill of information charging him with securities fraud.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgians who choose to vote by mail are getting another way to keep track of their ballot throughout the process. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that BallotTrax is a service launched in Georgia on Friday. It will allow voters to receive text messages, phone calls or emails about the progress of their absentee ballot. Notifications from BallotTrax will provide the same information already available on Georgia’s My Voter Page but in an alert. Voters can be notified when ballots are issued, received, accepted and even if they’ve been rejected. BallotTrax is a division of a software development company based in Denver.

(AP) – A Congressional delegation has visited a detention facility in rural Georgia and said the conditions and the treatment of the women held there is even worse than has been reported previously. Several members of Congress visited the Irwin County Detention Center. They called Saturday for it to be shut down pending an investigation, adding they heard horrific stories about women being forced to undergo unnecessary gynecological procedures with dirty equipment that left them with serious infections. They also were told of allegations the staff at the detention center do not take even the most basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – An eight-year-old murder case in Georgia has been closed after DNA linked an incarcerated suspect to the slaying. The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Cold Case Unit has been investigating the Nov. 2, 2012 murder of Robert Mixon with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for years. According to a news release, Mixon was shot to death inside his apartment. Detectives originally assigned to the case were never able to identify a suspect, but the Cold Case unit was able to find DNA evidence and other evidence that links Nazar Matheson to Mixon’s death. Authorities did not provide details on what the other evidence entailed.