Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) – A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records. Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words. Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) – Hurricane Sally is crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at just 2 mph, a pace that’s enabling the storm to gather huge amounts of water to eventually dump on land. Forecasters now expect landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Rain from the storm’s outer bands is already pummeling parts of the Florida Panhandle, where Gov. Ron DeSantis declared an emergency. President Donald Trump has declared an emergency for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Sally has sustained winds of 85 mph but is expected to be nearly a Category 3 storm when it hits land.

(AP) – Hurricane Sally is now a Category 1 storm, with top winds of 85 mph. The bigger problem is that Sally’s forward movement has slowed to just 2 mph as it approaches land. That means it has the potential to gather huge amounts of ocean water to dump onshore when it makes landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday morning near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Stacy Stewart at the National Hurricane Center says parts of Alabama and the Florida panhandle could see “historic flooding” from rain the likes of which some people have never seen before. He says anyone living near water needs to evacuate.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Investigators have released audio of the chaotic final minutes aboard the cargo ship Golden Ray before it overturned a year ago on the coast of Georgia. Sailors can be heard shouting above alarms and other loud noises in the recording from the ship’s black box. U.S. Coast Guard investigators played it Monday, the first day of a public hearing examining what caused the giant ship to capsize off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. One man can be heard asking, “What’s going on, captain?” before the alarms sound. Less than a minute later a voice says: “We’re on our side over here.” All crew members were rescued safely.