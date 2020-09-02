Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a 21-year-old man who allegedly claimed to be a homeless teenager has been arrested after providing false information to enroll in high school as a 14-year-old. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported an “unruly juvenile” at her home last week and deputies discovered Abay Holmes. Capt. Brad King said the woman thought Holmes was a homeless teen and let him stay with her. Fingerprints later proved he was actually an adult. Holmes remained in jail Tuesday on charges including giving false information to law enforcement and giving false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents.

JESUP, Ga. (AP) – A southeast Georgia police officer has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted someone in custody. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it arrested on Tuesday 30-year-old Steven Wright, a Jesup police officer. Wright is charged with aggravated sodomy, sexual assault against a person in custody and violating his oath of office. GBI Agent Stacy Carson says the incident took place in August and wasn’t in a jail. He declined to release further information. Wright turned himself in Tuesday at the Wayne County jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane says he fired Wright on Tuesday.

IVEY, Ga. (AP) – The parents of a 12-year-old middle Georgia girl who died last week have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that it had arrested 38-year-old John Joseph “Joey” Yozviak on the charges. Investigators had arrested the mother, Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton, on the same charges on Thursday. Their 12-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Yozviak, was pronounced dead at a Milledgeville hospital on Wednesday after Katie Horton called 911 to report her daughter was unresponsive. GBI Agent Mary Chandler says a preliminary investigation shows Kaitlyn was subjected to “excessive physical pain due to medical negligence”

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A Republican candidate for a northeast Georgia state Senate seat is still ahead after a recount, meaning he has won his party’s nomination. The Gainesville Times reports there was little change in a recount held Monday following the Aug. 11 runoff between Bo Hatchett and Stacy Hall in District 50. Hatchett led by 38 votes after the recount over Hall, up one vote from the 37-vote lead he had when the runoff votes were certified. Hall asked for a recount, as candidates can do when they are separated by less than 0.5% of the votes. A recount of a Democratic state House runoff in District 163 between Anne Allen Westbrook and Derek Mallow is scheduled Wednesday in Savannah. Westbrook trailed by 20 votes.