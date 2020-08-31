Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) – Police have identified two people accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint as his mother walked him in a stroller in an Atlanta area neighborhood. Police on Sunday identified the pair as Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga, according to local news outlets. The two were booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Saturday, according to jail records. Both are charged with kidnapping, and Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga also faces charges of aggravated assault and battery. It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday whether they had lawyers who could comment on the charges.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A new historic marker in Columbus honors the city’s role in women’s voting rights in Georgia. Helen Augusta Howard, born in the city, founded the Georgia Woman Suffrage Association. Historic Columbus Executive Director Elizabeth Walden tells the Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus that the location outside the Columbus Consolidated Government Center, which includes city-county offices, is the right spot to remember Howard. The marker was dedicated on Wednesday, the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women’s right to vote. The Columbus Museum is currently hosting an exhibit detailing more about Howard’s life and other local women in politics.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A new 300-room hotel and conference center could open on state property at Lake Lanier by 2023. Lake Lanier Islands Management Co., which leases state property at the lake north of Atlanta, could break ground this fall. The company’s public relations director presented plans for the $155 million complex to a business group in Hall County, The Times of Gainesville reports. The new hotel on the site would be privately financed, but the state is borrowing up to $30 million to build the 75,000 square-foot conference center. The hotel would be built on the site of the former PineIsle hotel, which was torn down in 2008.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s most populated barrier island is protecting a slice of it valuable maritime forest from development. The 3.1 acres bordering the marsh on St. Simons Island form one of the few undeveloped tracts remaining on the island’s south end. The St. Simons Land Trust announced it has acquired the property to add to more than 1,000 acres the group already has in conservation. Susan Shipman of the Land Trust says a recent appraisal showed four private homes could have been built on the property. She says undeveloped maritime forest is becoming rarer on the southern Atlantic U.S. coast and the island tract will provide habitat for rare species such as painted buntings and diamondback terrapins. More than 12,000 people live on St. Simons Island near Brunswick.