Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

MACON, Ga. (AP) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an overnight accident in Wilkinson County left at least four people dead. According to Coroner Billy Matthews, the accident happened just after midnight Wednesday on the Fall Line Freeway at Mt. Pleasant Church Road. Two vehicles collided, a pickup truck and a small four-door car. WMAZ-TV reports three people were in each of the vehicles. A total of four people died _ three at the scene and a fourth at the hospital. The state patrol has not released details on how the accident occurred. It remains under investigation.

ATLANTA (AP) – With more than 3,000 public university students and employees across Georgia testing positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1, some schools are taking action to slow the spread of the respiratory illness. Georgia Tech is encouraging students to convert to single rooms, moving out roommates over coming weeks to cut exposure to the coronavirus. Both Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia say they are renting more off-campus rooms to quarantine students. UGA on Wednesday reported 821 new infections for the week ended Saturday, a number President Jere Morehead says is “concerning.” Around 4% of all cases recorded in Georgia in the last month have been associated with university campuses, according to figures kept by The Associated Press.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say a 21-year-old man who allegedly claimed to be a homeless teenager has been arrested after providing false information to enroll in high school as a 14-year-old. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported an “unruly juvenile” at her home last week and deputies discovered Abay Holmes. Capt. Brad King said the woman thought Holmes was a homeless teen and let him stay with her. Fingerprints later proved he was actually an adult. Holmes remained in jail Tuesday on charges including giving false information to law enforcement and giving false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents.

JESUP, Ga. (AP) – A southeast Georgia police officer has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted someone in custody. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it arrested on Tuesday 30-year-old Steven Wright, a Jesup police officer. Wright is charged with aggravated sodomy, sexual assault against a person in custody and violating his oath of office. GBI Agent Stacy Carson says the incident took place in August and wasn’t in a jail. He declined to release further information. Wright turned himself in Tuesday at the Wayne County jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane says he fired Wright on Tuesday.