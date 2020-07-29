Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in his hometown of Atlanta in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Lewis on Wednesday at the state capitol rotunda following a ceremony to honor him. A private burial service in Atlanta is scheduled for Thursday. Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. Born to sharecroppers during Jim Crow segregation, he was beaten by Alabama state troopers during the civil rights movement and spoke ahead of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the 1963 March on Washington.

ATLANTA (AP) – Many Georgia hospitals are groaning under the assault of COVID-19 infections, with total hospitalizations from the respiratory illness remaining above 3,000 statewide on Tuesday for the 10th day in a row. As of Monday, 25 Georgia hospitals reported no critical care beds available. Nine reported no general inpatient beds, including Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to data obtained by The Associated Press from the Department of Public Health. Statewide on Tuesday, 88% of critical care beds were in use, tying the highest level since the pandemic began. However, not all critical care patients have COVID-19. A wave of new cases is emerging particularly in eastern parts of the state.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – A Confederate monument in Georgia has been removed by workers who used a crane to pull the figure off its pedestal. WSB-TV reports crews began removing the monument that has stood in McDonough Square Tuesday night and finished it off early Wednesday morning. The statue had been a fixture at the site for over 100 years. The Henry County commission voted to remove the figure earlier this month amid the national protests against racism and police brutality. WAGA-TV reports one person was arrested during the removal and protesters surrounding the statue were forced off the sidewalks.

WASHINGTON (AP) – It was a solemn display of bipartisan unity as congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle paid their final respects this week to civil rights icon John Lewis. But missing in action was President Donald Trump. It was another break in convention for a president who has long harbored resentments. And although he was not given a directive not to attend, Trump was also not invited, either. Lewis’s longtime spokeswoman said the choice was up to Trump. She said, “It’s our time to pay respect to a man who did a great deal for this country. And that’s all we want it to be.”