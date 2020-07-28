Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor says he’s withdrawing a request for an emergency hearing in a lawsuit that aims to block the state’s largest city from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp announced late Monday that the Republican wanted “to continue productive, good faith negotiations” with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council. A hearing on Kemp’s request had been scheduled Tuesday before a state court judge. The Republican governor argues local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

ATLANTA (AP) – Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia has taken down a digital campaign ad featuring a manipulated picture of his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose. Before being removed, the Facebook ad showed grainy pictures of Ossoff and Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, who is also Jewish, above a banner reading “DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO BUY GEORGIA! HELP DAVID PERDUE FIGHT BACK.” The news outlet the Forward first reported the image. A spokeswoman for Perdue said in a statement Monday that the image has been removed from Facebook, calling it an “unintentional error” by an outside vendor.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a woman kidnapped in the parking lot of a Georgia apartment complex has been found dead in neighboring Alabama and four suspects have been charged with murder. Sheriff Heath Taylor of Russell County, Alabama, told reporters deputies found the body of 39-year-old Tameka Skinner near a road shortly before noon Monday. Authorities said Skinner had been kidnapped at about 1 a.m. in nearby Columbus, Georgia, by attackers who took Skinner along with her car. Four suspects were arrested in Alabama after a police chase that ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing. Skinner’s body was found a few hours later. The sheriff did not give a motive for the kidnapping.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s campaign against voting by mail is setting his party back in the race to sign its voters up for the easiest and safest way to cast a ballot during the pandemic. Republican strategists have worried privately for months that the president’s baseless claims of widespread mail voting fraud would put them at a disadvantage in November. Now that seems to be coming true. Republicans have traditionally dominated in mail voting in Florida. But now Democrats have leapt ahead in the race requesting mail ballots. The situation is similar is several other swing states.