Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A processional with Lewis’ casket was carried across the bridge Sunday where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans. Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80, months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

ATLANTA (AP) – Deaths remain at elevated levels and newly detected cases keep rising, but the number of Georgians in the hospital with COVID-19 is dropping a little, one hopeful sign in a state where infections have been flaring since early June. Those mixed signals are what pass for progress right now in Georgia’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The number of people in Georgia hospitals fell for the fifth straight day on Sunday, to 3,079, but remain above where they were on July 19. That tentative trend could be good news for Georgia hospitals, many of whom have been hard-pressed to find critical care beds for the sickest patients with the respiratory illness.

ATLANTA (AP) – Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house. Vehicles were set ablaze Saturday night or early Sunday in California and Richmond, Virginia. And an armed protester was shot and killed during an anti-police violence protest in Austin, Texas, after police say he approached a car that that had driven through the demonstration and the driver shot him. Authorities say someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (AP) – A hospital in Georgia has announced it will close in October due to financial difficulties officials say was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. WFLX-TV reports the Randolph County Hospital Authority has unanimously voted to shut down Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert. The hospital’s CEO says in a news release the facility had been operating “on the brink” for years, and that the pandemic had pushed the hospital “past the point of no return”. The release says another hospital that manages the center “has committed to placing as many” of the 50 employees impacted by the closure within their own system.