Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Candidates in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler are set to square off in their first debate Monday afternoon. Loeffler faces a large field including Democrat Raphael Warnock and fellow Republican Doug Collins in a race for the seat she was appointed to 10 months ago. The debate is being held virtually, with candidates joining by video from separate locations because of the coronavirus pandemic. Loeffler has been running to the far right while trying to fend off the challenge from Collins, while Warnock has largely consolidated support among Democrats.

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Public Schools won’t have in-school classes at least through the end of the year. Superintendent Lisa Herring says in an on-line announcement that COVID-19 data continues to head the wrong way. She says she consulted with public health officials and experts, teachers, students and parents before deciding to continue only virtual classes at least until January. Herring adds that the district is continuing to look for ways to support special needs and very young students, including whether they might return to some in-person services before the new year.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says early voting continues to smash records, with two weeks of early voting left to go. A news release says that as of 9 p.m. Saturday, more than 1.4 million voters had cast their ballots. That’s up 149% from the first six days of early voting in 2016. It says more than 782,500 people have voted in person and more than 654,800 by mail.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Two panels have been tasked with finding a new president for Georgia’s oldest historically Black university. Savannah State University has been overseen by an interim leader since its last president, Cheryl Dozier, retired in the summer of 2019. The state Board of Regents on Thursday named two search committees. The first will be made up of Savannah State faculty, staff, students and alumni. That group will recruit candidates for the president’s job and recommend three to five finalists. A second panel of Board of Regents members will pick the final president. Savannah State is a 130-year-old school founded in 1890.