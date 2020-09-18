Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia has surpassed 300,000 confirmed coronavirus infections amid hints that a decline in new cases may be leveling out. Thursday’s totals showed Georgia is close to 301,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,474 confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness. Georgia’s numbers continue mostly to improve, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain elevated over June before numbers spiked. But the 7-day rolling average of new cases has been drifting up for several days. Chattahoochee County, which contains much of Fort Benning, remains the top county nationwide for new cases per capita in the past 14 days. Statewide trends show COVID-19 cases spiking among people aged 18-22.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Sally left some people on the Gulf Coast cut off by floodwaters until they could be rescued by teams in boats and high-water vehicles. Crews were pulling people out of flooded areas Thursday near Pensacola, Florida, while Alabama National Guard troops helped people evacuate near Mobile Bay. Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast were cleaning up, even as a second round of flooding took shape along rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains. Sally has been blamed for at least one death, in Alabama.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man has admitted killing the wife of a deployed U.S. Army soldier, federal prosecutors said Thursday. U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine, in a news release Thursday, said 28-year-old Stafon Jamar Davis, of Savannah, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the July 9, 2018, shooting of 24-year-old Abree Boykin, 24, who lived in post housing at Fort Stewart. Davis admitted knowing Boykin since childhood, but a motive for the shooting was not provided.

(AP) – A much-weakened Sally is moving a lot faster but still dumping heavy rains in southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said post-tropical cyclone Sally was traveling at 15 mph late Thursday as it moved over the Carolinas and Virginia. The storm was expected to dump as much as 8 inches in those states, prompting warnings of flash flooding and moderate river flooding. As much as 8 inches of rain fell in central Georgia on Thursday. As a hurricane, Sally rolled through the area Wednesday with 105 mph winds, a surge of seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet of rain in many places.