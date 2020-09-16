Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

(AP) – Stacy Stewart, a senior specialist with the National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Sally could strengthen further before the entire eyewall moves inland. He says the hurricane will bring “catastrophic and life threatening” rainfall over portions of the Gulf Coast, Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama through Wednesday night. Stewart says the hazards associated with the hurricane are going to continue after it makes landfall, with the storm producing heavy rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday over portions of central and southern Georgia.

ATLANTA (AP) – Leading congressional Democrats are reacting furiously to lightly-substantiated claims that immigrants held at a detention center in Georgia are undergoing questionable hysterectomies. In a complaint filed Monday, a nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records. Democrats seized on the most explosive allegations in her complaint _ that a gynecologist called the “uterus collector” was performing “mass hysterectomies.” They declared would investigate the matter. A follow-up news conference Tuesday in Atlanta provided little information to substantiate the claims. U.S.

ATLANTA (AP) – State Sen. Nikema Williams has declined a debate against her long-shot Republican opponent in the race for an Atlanta congressional seat previously held by the late Rep. John Lewis. Atlanta Press Club debate organizer Lauri Strauss said Tuesday that Williams’ campaign informed organizers she won’t participate in an Oct. 12 virtual debate against Republican Angela Stanton-King. Williams’ campaign has not responded to calls, texts or an email requesting comment. But she said on Twitter that she’s “a parent with a child in virtual kindergarten also working” full time. Williams also declined to face voters in a Sept. 29 special election for the brief remainder of Lewis’ current term.

DENVER (AP) – Philanthropy is stepping in to fund U.S. elections during the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after Congress has failed to approve additional funding to help election officials adjust to an expected avalanche of mail ballots and need to sanitize polling places. The biggest donation comes from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who gave $300 million to two nonprofits to distribute to election offices in need. Even before that donation, one of the charities had been issuing millions of dollars in grants to help strapped election officials.