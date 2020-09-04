Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state election board has referred problems in the state’s most populous county during the June primary to the attorney general’s office for further review. The referral was decided Thursday by a 2-1 vote of the board after a presentation of an investigation by the secretary of state’s office into problems in Fulton County during the June 9 primary. The allegations include polling places opening late, inadequate training of poll workers and failing to provide necessary Election Day forms to polling places. An attorney for the county acknowledged problems but said the county had taken substantive steps to ensure they aren’t repeated.

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) – Several Black Lives Matter protesters disrupted a campaign event with Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Thursday’s event in the northern Atlanta suburb of Forsyth County was part of a campaign swing by Loeffler through north Georgia. Loeffler was appointed to the post by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She is seeking election this year. About 60 people attended the Thursday event where two Black women questioned Loeffler’s stance and began chanting, “Black lives matter.” They were accompanied by two other protesters.

VIENNA, Ga. (AP) – A 58-year-old man has died in an industrial accident at a Georgia poultry processing plant. Dooly County Coroner Ricky Hudson says the maintenance worker was killed at the loading dock of the Tyson Foods plant in Vienna on Thursday afternoon. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn’t immediately identified. Hudson didn’t release any further details about the accident. Tyson Foods said in a statement that company officials, local authorities and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating. Vienna is about 55 miles south of Macon.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The Army’s command dedicated to defending against hackers and other online threats has moved into its new $366 million headquarters in Georgia. The military held a dedication ceremony Thursday marking the arrival of the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta. The move has been in the works for seven years and consolidates elements of the command that had previously been spread among Fort Gordon and Army installations in Virginia and Maryland. The Army’s top cyber officer, Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, said uniting the command at a single headquarters will enable faster action in operations where speed can be critical.