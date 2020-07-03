Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia added close to 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases to its total count on Thursday, the largest single-day increase the state has experienced. Georgia has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks. Nearly 88,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Experts say that figure likely only accounts for a fraction of those actually infected. At least 2,849 people have died in Georgia. One-day confirmed coronavirus cases for the country rose to an all-time high of 50,000 on Thursday. Cases are rising in 40 out of 50 states.

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities have arrested two more people on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says 33-year-old John Wade and 23-year-old Chisom Kingston were arrested on Thursday. According to the newspaper, Wade was one of several people who organized demonstrations in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Brooks’ killing in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on June 12 came amid weeks of turbulent and sometimes violent protests across the U.S. over Floyd’s death. Authorities have previously announced the arrest of another suspect in the fire.

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal lawsuit accuses a Georgia sheriff of violating the rights of people held in the jail he oversees by disregarding the risks of the coronavirus outbreak. The lawsuit says Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates are violating the inmates’ constitutional rights. Among the alleged problems that can contribute to the risk of virus exposure are overcrowded cells, a lack of personal protective equipment and limited access to cleaning and sanitation supplies. Hill did not respond Thursday to phone messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.

WASHINGTON (AP) – 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital. That’s according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday. It’s not clear where Cain was infected. The 74-year-old was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The statement says Cain was hospitalized Wednesday after he developed “serious” symptoms but he is “awake and alert.” The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.