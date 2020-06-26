Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – In his final months before he was killed by police outside an Atlanta Wendy’s, Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. In a video interview with the advocacy group Reconnect, Brooks talked openly of his prison time. He described a cycle of job rejection and shame. He talked of a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. Family and friends say when he died June 12, he was finally gaining firmer footing. He’d been working and taking care of his wife, three daughters and stepson. People describe him as a happy family man, always willing to be silly to make others laugh.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia lawmakers say that they’ve scraped up enough money to prevent state agencies from sending employees home for unpaid furlough days this coming year. They also say K-12 school districts should be able to spend savings to avoid teacher furloughs. House and Senate negotiators signed an agreement Tuesday on a final version of Georgia’s 2021 budget, for the year beginning Wednesday. The state will spend $25.9 billion of its own revenue, a 10% cut from what was originally expected. Gov. Brian Kemp is letting lawmakers spend $250 million out of the state’s savings account. Lawmakers are choosing not to raise taxes.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgians could soon get alcohol delivered to their doorstep under a bill headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The state House gave final approval to legislation Thursday allowing packaged goods retailers to make home deliveries of beer, wine and liquor. House members approved of the bill 114-45. Buyers would have to set up an account with the store, pay in advance of the delivery and present an ID to be scanned or otherwise verified at their door. Rep. Brett Harrell, a Republican from Snellville who sponsored the bill, says the process would have more controls than in-person alcohol sales.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia lawmakers have voted to give themselves a one-year pay cut to show they’re sharing the pain of the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The state Senate on Thursday agreed with House changes to Senate Bill 416, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The bill would cut lawmakers’ salary by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1, though they’d still get their full daily expense pay. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%, a cut he volunteered for.