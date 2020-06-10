Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – The long-standing wrangle over voting rights and election security has come to a head in Georgia. The state’s messy primary and partisan finger-pointing offer an unsettling preview of a November contest when battleground states could face potentially record turnout. It raises the specter of a worst-case scenario: a decisive state, like Florida and its “hanging chads” and “butterfly ballots” in 2000, remaining in dispute long after polls close. That would give President Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden and their supporters a chance to offer competing claims of victory or raise questions about the election’s legitimacy, further dividing an already roiled electorate.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia is too early to call. In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. With more than three-quarters of the expected vote counted as of 3:15 a.m. EDT, Jon Ossoff has approximately 49% of the counted vote. He leads Teresa Tomlinson, who has roughly 15% of the counted vote, and Sarah Riggs Amico, with about 13%. The winner will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November. The AP will continue to monitor the race as election officials in Georgia continue to report results.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia will see runoffs in at least five congressional primaries, including battles for open seats in suburban Atlanta, northeast Georgia and northwest Georgia. Incumbent Democrat David Scott was also forced into a runoff for his party’s nomination in his suburban Atlanta district. Four other U.S. House incumbents won their primaries, including U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who was nominated for an 18th term in Congress representing Atlanta. Physician Rich McCormick won his Republican primary in suburban Atlanta’s 7th District, while Republican Karen Handel clinched a rematch with Lucy McBath in the 6th District. Joe Biden won Georgia’s Democratic presidential primary, while Trump was the only choice on the Republican ballot. Sarah Warren won a full term on the state Supreme Court.