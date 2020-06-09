Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Democratic candidates vying to take on Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia in November are facing off in a primary election after weeks of delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the state’s chief election officer has warned that voters could face long lines Tuesday and results may be slow to be reported. Poll closures and virus restrictions have complicated in-person voting, and counties are working to process a huge increase in paper ballots received by mail. Top Democrats in the Senate primary include former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and former candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Democrats will choose between seven contenders in a U.S. Senate race to challenge incumbent Republican David Perdue. Ballots in Tuesday’s primary also include 16 contested U.S. House primaries, dozens of state House and state Senate races, and two nonpartisan general elections for the state Supreme Court. Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico headline the Senate race. If no one wins a majority, the top two contenders will return in an Aug. 11 runoff. Voters will also get their say in long-delayed presidential primaries, even though Donald Trump and Joe Biden have wrapped up their parties’ respective nominations. Trump is the only choice on the Republican ballot, while Biden is one of a dozen Democrats listed.

ATLANTA (AP) – Two police officers who were fired after video showed them using stun guns on a couple of college students during a large protest in Atlanta are looking to get their jobs back. An attorney for Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter filed a court order Monday against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields. The lawsuit states the officers were fired without due process. Bottoms previously said she and Shields reviewed body camera footage from the May 30 traffic stop in which two students from historically black colleges near downtown Atlanta were shot with stun guns. The mayor says she and the chief decided to immediately fire the officers.

ATLANTA (AP) – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden won’t face each other directly in Tuesday’s presidential primaries. But voting in Georgia and West Virginia give both campaigns an opportunity to prove they can assemble a coalition strong enough to win in November. The primary contests follow a week of massive protests against police brutality that energized the African American community and its white allies. It’s an open question, however, whether the energy on the streets will translate into energy in the voting booth. Georgia is also holding a Senate primary on Tuesday, with congressional primaries in states including Nevada and South Carolina.