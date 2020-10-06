Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by civil rights groups to require Georgia officials to send absentee ballot applications in Spanish to residents of one county. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the judge ruled state and Gwinnett County officials did not violate federal law by sending only English applications to residents in the county earlier this year. The judge says people who did not receive the Spanish ballot applications were still able to get them. Gwinnett is the only county in Georgia required to print election materials in both English and Spanish because of its large Spanish-speaking population. One group in the lawsuit is considering an appeal.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Several Mississippi colleges and universities have decided to cut spring break in favor of ending their second semesters early due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The University of Mississipi, Mississippi State and the University of Southern Mississippi, for example, will all forgo spring break this year to end classes in mid-April, officials announced. At Mississippi State, second semester classes begin Jan. 6 and end April 19. Spring classes will still begin on Jan. 20 for the University of Southern Mississippi and will conclude April 22. At the University of Mississippi, classes start Jan. 19 and end April 23.

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A state park in the Georgia hometown of the late state Sen. Jack Hill has been renamed in his honor. News outlets report that Georgia officials gathered at the former Gordonia-Alatamaha State Park park in Reidsville on Monday to unveil its new name. Hill died in April at the age of 75. The former grocer was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat from southeast Georgia and was in his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002 and served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Former colleagues said he would often eat lunch and walk in the 662-acre park.

NEW YORK (AP) – The top U.S. public health agency says the coronavirus can spread more than 6 feet through the air, especially in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But health officials maintain that such spread is uncommon and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. However, several experts faulted the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance released Monday. They say the virus can spread more easily than the CDC seems to be indicating, and suggested that the public should wear masks even in prolonged outdoor gatherings when they are more than 6 feet apart.