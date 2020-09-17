Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Sally has diminished to a tropical depression. But it’s still a rainmaker as it has moved Thursday into Georgia, on a path to the Carolinas. Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days. The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Alabama, can expect moderate to major flooding.

(AP) – Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane but is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas. The tropical depression’s maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 30 mph with additional weakening expected. As of 5 a.m. EDT, Sally was centered about 50 miles southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and is moving northeast near 12 mph. Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

ATLANTA (AP) – For the first time since April, some families will be able to visit their relatives in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday that lifts a ban on visitors, but not for all long-term care facilities. In counties where the infection rate remains high, visitors will still only be permitted under extremely limited circumstances. In another population group that’s had a lot of focus on viral spread recently, the University of Georgia announced Wednesday that the pace of new infections eased last week. The university reported 421 new cases in the week that ended Sunday.

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) – Federal officials plan to announce whether they will allow a small-rocket spaceport in coastal Georgia in March. The Federal Aviation Administration says it won’t reopen public comment because Camden County commissioners now only seek permission for smaller rockets. The FAA says potential harms were examined in a previous 2018 environmental impact statement that covered medium-lift rockets. The FAA also says it was influenced to skip further public comment by an executive order from President Donald Trump. That order seeks to streamline approvals for investments that help the economy, telling officials to use previous analyses wherever possible. St. Marys Earthkeepers Chair Alex Kerns says the decision muzzles the public.