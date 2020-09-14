Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

(AP) – A sheriff’s office in Georgia says it has fired a deputy seen on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the deputy was fired for using excessive force. It did not identify the deputy. It said a criminal investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office. According to his attorney, 26-year-old Roderick Walker was arrested and beaten after Clayton County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the vehicle he was riding in Friday with his girlfriend, their 5-month-old child and his stepson for an alleged broken taillight and asked for his identification.

WAVELAND, Miss. (AP) – Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents are preparing for a new weather onslaught as Tropical Storm Sally churns northward. Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions including risk of flooding to a region stretching from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast Louisiana. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately. He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans – exactly the area that could be hit by Sally.

ATLANTA (AP) – An environmental group says it believes a federal judge was wrong to dismiss its lawsuit over raw sewage released in suburban Atlanta and says it’s considering an appeal. U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg on Aug. 31 dismissed a lawsuit brought by the South River Watershed Alliance. The alliance says DeKalb County isn’t doing enough to clean up sewage problems under a consent decree with federal and state officials. Grimberg says the alliance doesn’t have legal standing to sue under the federal Clean Water Act. That’s because it can’t prove the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Georgia Environmental Protection Division aren’t diligently prosecuting their 2010 case against DeKalb County. DeKalb County missed a June deadline for improvements under the case.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Thirteen years after a federal judge halted a program that provided preferences to minority- and women-owned businesses for Augusta city contracts, the city is laying groundwork to support its return. Augusta commissioners voted to pay an Atlanta law firm more than $340,000 to survey businesses and analyze city spending with women and minority businesses over the next two years. A federal judge in 2007 halted Augusta’s program, saying data from 1994 was too old to justify awarding preferences. New data could allow the city to restart its program. The city-county government spent $600,000 on a similar study in 2010, but a conservative-leaning commission didn’t move forward with re-establishing the program.