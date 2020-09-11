Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) – A suspect accused of running from Georgia police and shooting at them from a wooded area was killed when officers returned fire. Gwinnett County Police say in a statement that gang task force officers were on patrol in Norcross on Thursday when they spotted a reportedly stolen vehicle with two people inside. The agency says the occupants ran in different directions and a SWAT unit and K-9 were called to search the area. The dog tracked a man into the woods, and he was fatally struck during a shootout. Police say the 5-year-old K-9 was also fatally shot. The suspect and officers haven’t been identified. State agents are investigating.

SPARTA, Ga. (AP) – A middle Georgia man and a teenager have been arrested following a Sunday shooting at a birthday party that left one person dead and six wounded. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 22-year-old Shimu Arkevious Donte Bryant of Sparta was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault. GBI Agent Mary Chandler says a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Sunday following the shooting in Sparta. Two others have been charged with making false statements – 31-year-old Tiffany Barfield and 31-year-old Tiare El Chambers, both of Gordon. The shooting left 33-year-old Sabreal Meshae Taylor of Sparta dead before he could be taken to the hospital.

ATLANTA (AP) – Many people collecting unemployment benefits in Georgia will get up to $1,800 in extra federal assistance over the next two weeks, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced Thursday. The amount represents up to six weeks of $300-a-week emergency federal payments that President Donald Trump announced last month. The president announced the plan after an additional $600-a-week that was paid on top of other jobless benefits expired on Aug. 1. State Department of Labor spokesperson Kersha Cartwright says Georgia can’t yet estimate how many people will be paid the $300 benefit or what total amount will be paid. Butler says the first three backdated weeks of payments will be made early next week, with the remaining three weeks coming later next week.

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) – The 2018 death of a Black woman during an adult sleepover party in northern Georgia is getting renewed attention since authorities launched a new investigation. The family of 40-year-old Tamla Horsford has long suspected foul play after she was found dead in the yard of a Forsyth County home. Sheriff’s investigators concluded she died after accidentally falling from a second-story deck. Detectives also found marijuana and a high level of alcohol in her blood. Still, questions about Horsford’s death gained traction on social media amid the recent outcry against racial injustice. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agreed to take the case in June.