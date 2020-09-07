Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia on Sunday reached more than 6,000 reported deaths from the coronavirus pandemic. The state Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an additional 60 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 6,037 coronavirus-related deaths. More than 283,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday urged people to maintain precautions during the Labor Day Weekend. Health officials have expressed concerns that there could be a spike in infections, similar to those that occurred after Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations.

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say they arrested three men who were blocking the northbound lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County so car enthusiasts could do burnouts and doughnuts on the interstate. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Saturday arrests come as metro Atlanta police departments continue efforts to crack down on illegal street racing events. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to I-85 just before 2 a.m. after receiving information that street racers were blocking several lanes near the I-285 interchange so other vehicles could race. Police stopped a truck leaving a crash scene that matched the description of a vehicle that was used as a spotter for some of the racers and arrested three people inside.

ATLANTA (AP) – An economic forecaster says Georgia should expect to see substantial recovery of its tourism industry next year after painful losses inflicted by the coronavirus. Adam Sacks of Tourism Economics made the prediction during a virtual summit hosted by the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Sacks says travel spending in Georgia is down $8.6 billion compared to the same period of March through August last year. However, spending has begun to recover since Georgia began lifting its coronavirus lockdown in late April. Sacks predicts that demand for hotel rooms will return to 90% of Georgia’s 2019 levels sometime in 2021. He says a full recovery is likely by 2023.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump. Republicans are hitching their fortunes to the party’s leader, while Democrats position themselves as a bulwark against him – and partners in a potential Joe Biden White House. Usually, a president at the top of the ticket boosts his party’s chances. But Trump’s slump in key states is shifting the congressional map. House Democrats are expected to easily retain the majority. The Senate, now in Republican hands, could almost as easily flip to Democrats.