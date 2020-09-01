Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor is extending the two main executive orders that govern Georgia’s response to COVID-19. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed a 15-day extension of an order mandating requirements on social distancing and bans gatherings of more than 50 people. The Republican Kemp also extended the underlying state of emergency, giving him power to make other orders, through Oct. 10. In extending the orders, Kemp made no changes. He didn’t declare teachers as “critical infrastructure workers” which would exempt them from quarantine. The average number of new infections recorded over the past seven days in Georgia fell to the lowest level since June 30. Georgia is the sixth-highest state in new cases per capita over the last 14 days.

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge has ordered Georgia to extend its deadline for accepting mail-in ballots for November’s general election from the close of polls on Election Day until three days later. Georgia law says absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day. U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross on Monday ordered that deadline extended until 7 p.m. three business days later, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. The secretary of state’s office says it plans to immediately appeal the ruling

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge in Atlanta has ruled that the daughter of a married gay couple in Georgia who was born via surrogate in England has been an American citizen since birth. U.S. District Judge Michael Brown ordered the State Department to issue a U.S. passport for Simone Mize-Gregg, writing in an order issued Thursday that the girl is not required to be biologically related to both of her U.S. citizen parents to be eligible for citizenship. A State Department spokesperson says the Department of Justice is reviewing the ruling. The Trump administration has appealed similar decisions in Maryland and California.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a couple accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint from a stroller near Atlanta “intended to raise” the baby as their own and had tried to abduct a separate child earlier. Chamblee police say Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga confronted Leslie Barrera as she was out with her son Mateo on Saturday afternoon. Officials said at a news conference Monday that Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga pulled a gun on Barrera and managed to wrestle the boy away from her. The boy was later found unharmed and returned. Investigators said witnesses had also reported seeing the couple approach a separate woman carrying a baby earlier that day.