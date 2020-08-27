Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

BAXLEY, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s Republican governor says he’s considering creating mobile testing strike teams to deploy to schools and colleges to control COVID-19 outbreaks. Brian Kemp told news outlets Wednesday that the teams could also be used to control outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Kemp has expressed frustration in recent days that fewer people are being tested in Georgia, meaning the state has unused testing capacity. Kemp is touting COVID-19 gains in a tour of southeast Georgia, noting the state’s decline in confirmed cases and hospitalizations. Democrats are pressing Kemp to do more to alleviate economic suffering because of the pandemic. They want the state to speed up unemployment payments, temporarily bar evictions and foreclosures, and divert money to rental assistance.

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) – A second rural hospital in Georgia has announced that it will close, and an industry representative says still more hospitals could go out of business in coming months. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 90-bed Northridge Medical Center in Commerce plans to shut down at the end of October. Commerce is about 70 miles (113 km) northeast of Atlanta. The closure announcement last week came about a month after another rural hospital, Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert, said it will also shut down in October. Southwest CEO Kim Gilman said the hospital was under financial stress before the coronavirus hit. The pandemic made it impossible to keep operating.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s vows to restore “law and order” and to protect what he’s called the “Suburban Lifestyle Dream” draw from a decades-old playbook in Republican politics. In Savannah, Georgia, former Mayor Otis Johnson says Trump is playing off racial fears and grievances in a way that echoes Richard Nixon’s 1968 presidential campaign. What came to be known at Nixon’s Southern strategy used issues such as fear of crime to tap into the anxieties of Southern white voters without being overtly racist. Speakers at the Republican National Convention this week have rebutted head-on the idea that Trump is racist.

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia woman has been been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to the murder of her 2-year-old daughter. Jennifer Bellah entered the plea Wednesday in Newton County Superior Court, with Judge Ken Wynne Jr. sentencing the 33-year-old to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole, to be followed by lifetime probation. Bellah in August 2018 called authorities, saying she had shot her daughter. Deputies arrived at the Oxford home to find 2-year-old Natalya Bellah dead from multiple gunshots. Acting District Attorney Randy McGinley says that Wednesday’s plea guarantees prison time for Bellah, saying she could have been released more quickly if she had been found not guilty by reason of insanity.