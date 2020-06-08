Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Georgia’s congressional delegation is pushing to name a post office for the late state Sen. Jack Hill. All 14 Georgia members of the U.S. House signed proposed legislation to place Hill’s name on a post office building in his hometown of Reidsville. Hill died April 6 at the age of 75. The Republican lawmaker served at the state Capitol as chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. He was first elected to the Senate 30 years ago as a Democrat. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in a statement remembered Hill for his immense dedication and kindness.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Public outrage over the death of George Floyd is spilling over into small town America. Rallies have surfaced in places such as Norfolk, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, drawing hundreds of people in communities that are mostly white. Experts who study race relations say the protests illustrate the degree to which the movement demanding social justice has spread, fueled by social media and persistent but less visible racism experienced by minorities in smaller cities. The gatherings have been largely peaceful although some turned to violence and vandalism.

ATLANTA (AP) – Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux narrowly lost her race for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District in 2018. Now she’s back trying to claim the seat as Republican incumbent Rob Woodall declines to seek another term. The district includes suburban areas of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. Bourdeaux’s opponents include state Sen. Zahra Karinshak, state Rep. Brenda Lopez Romero, former Fulton County Commission Chair John Eaves, political activist Nabilah Islam and 2016 Democratic nominee Rashid Malik. A runoff, if needed, would be held between the top two Democratic finishers on Aug. 11. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face the winner of similarly crowded Republican field.

ATLANTA (AP) – Thousands of people across Georgia are joining in dozens of protests for racial justice Saturday. Events included sometimes-festive gatherings in downtown Atlanta to a protest drawing hundreds in a once all-white north Georgia county. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Saturday morning lifted what had been a planned 8 p.m. curfew after no arrests were reported Friday in the city. Atlanta had been under a nightly curfew since the previous Friday, when a downtown protest dissolved into window-smashing, arson and looting. The rallies have been organized to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and of others who died at the hands of police.