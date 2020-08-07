Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate, businessman and GOP ally of President Donald Trump, will be mourned at a private funeral in Atlanta. Cain’s funeral service will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74. He had been ill with the coronavirus for several weeks. Trump on Twitter called him a “Powerful Voice of Freedom,” an American patriot, and a great friend. Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.

ATLANTA (AP) – Five small business owners have been accused of fraudulently obtaining about $4 million in federal funds and using them for personal expenses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the alleged scheme began when four of the business owners took part in loan applications that sought nearly $800,000 for their businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program. Authorities say the owners reported to having over five dozen employees but had not filed payroll tax forms last year or the first quarter of this year. Officials say the owners transferred the funds to different accounts once they got the money. Authorities say one business owner used the funds to buy two luxury cars.

ATLANTA (AP) – Lawyers for the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks say he shouldn’t have his bond revoked for traveling to Florida. They argued in a court filing Thursday that Garret Rolfe didn’t violate the conditions of his bond because he was never ordered to stay at his home and not travel out of state. Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder, in Brooks’ killing on June 12. He was granted bond June 30. Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to revoke his bond after learning he’d traveled to Florida.

ATLANTA (AP) – Democrats are asking a federal judge to order Georgia election officials to take steps to prevent long lines at the polls on Election Day. A lawsuit filed Thursday in Atlanta alleges that the causes of long lines that have forced Georgians to wait hours to vote during multiple elections “are directly traceable” to election officials. The lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and three Georgia voters against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state and county election officials. Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said they have been working with counties to avoid lines for the November general election.