Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded down to a tropical storm after making landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to an official with the National Hurricane Center. Robbie Berg, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, told The Associated Press, “Now that the center has moved further inland into east North Carolina, the winds are now coming back down, so it has been downgraded back to a tropical storm.” Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT-TV that the storm set off flooding and sparked five home fires. Duke Energy reported hundreds of thousands of power outages as heavy rains and winds battered areas including Wrightsville, Kure, and Carolina beaches in Wilmington, North Carolina.

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) – Parents and students in some states are getting their first look at a new school year as the coronavirus continues to cause upheaval in school systems around the country. Parents in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are among those who will be the first to navigate the new academic year as schools open up in parts of those states this week. Many school districts had offered parents a choice of at least some in-person classes or remote instruction. But an uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes at least for the start of the school year, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington.

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) – Officials for Georgia’s largest public school district say more than 250 employees have reported testing positive for the coronavirus or possibly being exposed to it, about a week before the school year is set to begin. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers began in-person planning Wednesday at county facilities. Officials confirmed to news outlets that by Thursday, about 260 employees had called in to report a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure and are now excluded from work. The system’s superintendent announced last month that all classes will be taught online for the 180,000-student district in suburban Atlanta when instruction begins Aug. 12.