Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

(AP) – Parents in some states are getting their first look at a new school year as the coronavirus continues to cause upheaval in school systems around the country. Parents in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are among those who will be the first to navigate the new academic year as schools open up in parts of those states this week. Many school districts had offered parents a choice of at least some in-person classes or remote instruction. But an uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes at least for the start of the school year, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – Black women have long been the Democratic Party’s most reliable and loyal voters, but for generations that allegiance didn’t translate to their own political rise. There have been zero Black woman governors, just two senators, several dozen congresswomen. But now Black women are mobilized and demanding an overdue return on their investment. Over the last several years and across America, Black women ran and won elections in historic numbers, from Congress to county school boards. They played an important role in Joe Biden’s capture of the Democratic nomination for president, and now they have taken prominent places on his list of possible running mates.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Isaias is near hurricane strength early Monday as it approaches the Carolinas, just a day after bands of heavy rain from the tropical storm lashed Florida’s east coast as state officials dealt with surging cases of the coronavirus. Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday but still hit Florida with heavy rain and flooding. The National Hurricane Service said Monday morning that the storm is expected to re-strengthen. It’s moving toward the Carolinas with maximum sustained winds around 70 mph. Both North and South Carolina are due for up to 6 inches of rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes Monday.

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) – Three inmates and two staff members were injured during unrest at a state prison in southeast Georgia that began Saturday night, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. A golf cart was set on fire and windows were smashed during the melee at Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia. Officers had to deploy “non-lethal ammunition” to bring the scene under control, the department said in a statement Sunday. The department said there was “no major damage to the facility” reported and that none of the injuries were life-threatening. The disturbance began at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, and the facility was locked down by around 1 a.m. Sunday.