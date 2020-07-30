Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history. At his funeral Thursday, the arc of Lewis’ life and civil rights legacy will once again tie into the history of Ebenezer’s former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., a close ally whom Lewis called his leader. Lewis discovered King’s sermons while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-year old boy growing up in rural Alabama. King continued to inspire Lewis’ civil rights work for the next 65 years. Lewis died July 17 at age 80.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Democratic head of a congressional coronavirus oversight panel has demanded that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and three other Republican governors provide documents showing how their states are combating the pandemic. Similar letters were sent to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. The request Wednesday by Rep. James Clyburn comes just days after White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx traveled to Nashville to implore leaders to close bars and residents to wear masks. There was no immediate response from the governors to the letters. Their states have until Aug. 12 to respond to the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – A Confederate monument in Georgia has been removed by workers who used a crane to pull the figure off its pedestal. WSB-TV reports crews began removing the monument that has stood in McDonough Square Tuesday night and finished it off early Wednesday morning. The statue had been a fixture at the site for over 100 years. The Henry County commission voted to remove the figure earlier this month amid the national protests against racism and police brutality. WAGA-TV reports one person was arrested during the removal and protesters surrounding the statue were forced off the sidewalks.

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia city’s mayor has been arrested on theft and fraud charges. News outlets report Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell was arrested Monday by the Statesboro Police Department on charges involving felony theft and identity theft. According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Carswell was freed after posting a $10,000 bond. Burke County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said Carswell told him the situation was potentially a misunderstanding from when he worked at a title pawn business in Statesboro. Carswell issued a statement saying he will fight the charges.