Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – New York’s governor is pledging to help the Georgia city of Savannah fight COVID-19. Andrew Cuomo’s Monday visit comes as fellow Democrat and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has been locked in a dispute with Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. The Georgia governor is trying to block cities from ordering mask use or taking other steps beyond his own executive orders. Cuomo delivered protective gear and test kits, promising to help Savannah set up test sites and to share expertise on contact tracing. The number of people hospitalized because of the respiratory illness in Georgia continues to rise, reaching nearly 3,200 on Monday, a level that has tripled in the past month.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Democrats have selected state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the state party, to replace Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November. The executive committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia voted overwhelmingly on Monday for Williams to take Lewis’ spot on the ballot for the Atlanta-area 5th Congressional District after the longtime congressman and civil rights leader’s death last week. Williams, 41, was chosen from a list of five finalists as the group works to quickly fill the spot in accordance with state law. She is nearly assured of winning in November in the heavily Democratic district.

ATLANTA (AP) – Attorneys for the former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks want the district attorney removed from the case. Attorneys Noah Pines and William Thomas Jr. said in a court filing Monday that Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has repeatedly made comments to inflame public sentiment against Officer Garrett Rolfe, has issued contradictory statements about whether a stun gun is a deadly weapon and is under investigation himself. They are seeking to recuse Howard and the Fulton County district attorney’s office. Howard said in a statement he will respond to the filing when it is assigned to a judge.

ATLANTA (AP) – A judge plans to hear arguments on an emergency request by Georgia’s governor to stop Atlanta from enforcing a mandate to wear a mask in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic while a lawsuit on the issue is pending. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe has scheduled a hearing on Gov. Brian Kemp’s motion for 11 a.m. Tuesday. In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the members of the City Council, Kemp argues that local leaders don’t have the legal authority to change or ignore his executive orders.