Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, has died. He was 95. Vivian’s civil rights work stretched back more than six decades, to his first sit-in demonstrations in the 1940s in Peoria, Ill. He met King soon after the budding civil rights leader’s victory in the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott. Vivian became a member of what would become the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Vivian returned to lead the SCLC in 2012 as interim president. President Barack Obama gave Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) – As normalcy returns to many segments of the U.S. that were locked down as the coronavirus spread, most nursing homes remain frozen in the same position since March. Though some states are inching toward normalcy for residents of those facilities, most are still barring visitors and severely curtailing activities inside. The result is the country’s 1.4 million nursing home residents, many of whom already struggle with loneliness and isolation, are being even more isolated. But with nursing homes representing a disproportionate share of U.S. pandemic deaths, fear remains that outbreaks will continue and the casualties will continue to rise.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta to block the city from enforcing its mandate to wear a mask in public and other rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, in a state court suit filed late Thursday, argued that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has overstepped her authority and must obey Kemp’s executive orders under state law. The suit comes a day after Kemp clarified his executive orders to expressly block Atlanta and at least 14 other local governments from requiring people to wear face coverings. Kemp’s order was met with defiance Thursday by Bottoms and other mayors, who said they would continue enforcing their mandates and were prepared to go to court.

ATLANTA (AP) – Two more Georgia school districts will not allow students to return to classrooms when schools resume, but instead offer instruction online only because of the coronavirus. School officials in Fulton and Cobb counties made that announcement on Thursday. They had initially given parents the option of sending their kids to school or having them learn virtually when classes resume on Aug. 17. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney cited the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the county for the change to only virtual instruction. Atlanta Public Schools and two other large districts in the state, DeKalb and Clayton, have previously said they will offer only online instruction to start.