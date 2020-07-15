Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – Mourners are paying their final respects to an 8-year-old Atlanta girl slain near the site of an earlier police killing. Children and adults filed past the body of Secoriea Turner at the public viewing Tuesday. Secoriea wore a gold-colored dress, a gold tiara and black sneakers. A private funeral is planned for Wednesday. Secoriea was gunned down on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12. Crews demolished the burned-out shell of the restaurant Tuesday that became the focus of protests after Brooks was shot.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure. Critics are describing the move as a dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law. Trump will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to announce the federal rule as he seeks to make it easier to meet some of the country’s infrastructure needs. The government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, Brett Hartl, says such a change may be the single biggest giveaway to polluters in the past 40 years.

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat” abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state Monday in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. Jones had temporarily blocked the law in October, and it never went into effect. The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing House Bill 481. The measure sought to ban abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present, with some limited exceptions. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Jones found the law violated the 14th Amendment. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has supported the restriction, immediately vowed an appeal.

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis finds Georgia public health investigators are reaching a smaller share of people who may be infected as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises. The newspaper finds that contact tracers interviewed 37% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 between June 23 and July 8, down from 60% between May 15 and June 22. Georgia State University public health Professor Harry Heiman says that with the number of coronavirus infections soaring in Georgia, it may be impossible to keep up. The number of confirmed infections statewide topped 120,000 Monday, while the trend in deaths rose for the fourth day in a row. A total of 2,600 people are in Georgia hospitals with the virus, another record.