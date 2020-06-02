Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press as of 7:40 a.m.

ATLANTA (AP) – A college student dragged from a car by Atlanta police when she and her boyfriend were caught in traffic during a weekend protest over the death of George Floyd said she feared officers would kill them. Taniyah Pilgram said Monday she’s still trying to understand what happened to her and boyfriend Messiah Young. Dramatic police body-camera video shows officers shouting orders, smashing the driver’s window, deploying stun guns and pulling the two from the car. Atlanta’s mayor and police chief reviewed the footage and said they decided to immediately fire two of the officers involved and put three others on desk duty, pending investigation.

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor said Monday that close coordination between state and local officials gave law enforcement the upper hand over the weekend. He was speaking about an initially peaceful demonstration over George Floyd’s death that turned chaotic and destructive Friday night in Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp’s comments came during a video teleconference with President Donald Trump and governors across the country, according to an audio recording reviewed by The Associated Press. Law enforcement and national security officials also joined the call.

ATLANTA (AP) – Riot police firing tear gas dispersed hundreds of demonstrators on the third night of protests, scattering a crowd in downtown Atlanta. The main group of protesters had spent hours Sunday mostly peacefully demonstrating against the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Hundreds of police and National Guard troops took up positions Sunday night around downtown Centennial Park, sealing off the area at the epicenter of a weekend of protests. Many choked and gasped as they scattered from police tear gas, leaving only a few still in the streets. TV news footage showed officers later taking people who lingered into custody.

Detroit (AP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has not only disproportionately impacted African Americans, infecting and killing them at higher rates across the nation, but black Americans are also experiencing the economic brunt of the pandemic. It has raised fresh concerns about the survival of black businesses that have been the backbone of cities like Detroit and Atlanta for years. The pandemic has exposed existing racial disparities, experts say, and many believe it could also wipe out whatever progress has been made toward building black generational wealth, which has long lagged behind other racial groups.