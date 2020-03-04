Health officials: Plane passengers in virus case not at risk

ATLANTA (AP) – Health officials say passengers who flew on a jet with a Georgia man who later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus were never screened based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At a Tuesday news briefing, local health officials said the 56-year-old Fulton County man had traveled to Atlanta from Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22 and didn’t show symptoms of the disease until a few days after his flight.

They say screenings weren’t done because the man wasn’t showing symptoms at the time he landed in Atlanta. Georgia this week became the 12th U.S. state to report confirmed coronavirus infections after the man and his son tested positive.

Latest Headlines: