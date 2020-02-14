Haiti health workers say 13 children died in orphanage fire

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Health care workers in Haiti say a fire swept through an orphanage run by a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit group in Haiti, killing 13 children, including infants.

One worker says she saw 13 children’s bodies being carried out of the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding in the Kenscoff area outside Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. The worker says the fire began around 9 p.m.

Thursday and firefighters took about 1.5 hours to arrive. About seven were babies or toddlers and about six were roughly 10 or 11 years old. Fire and police officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

