Gun match leads to arrest in 2017 transgender woman’s death

MACON, Ga. – Authorities say a handgun connected to a different shooting in Georgia recently helped investigators make an arrest in the 2017 shooting death of a transgender woman.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph of Macon that the gun 26-year-old Horace Marsh used in a 2018 shooting that wounded a man in Macon was connected to the Halloween 2017 killing of Candace Towns.

The sheriff says advanced ballistics testing and dogged investigative work led to the break in the case.

The sheriff says investigators are now taking a fresh look at grainy video footage of Towns getting inside a car at a motel a few days before her death.