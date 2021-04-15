Grandson sentenced to life after murdering grandmother

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A 33-year-old Georgia man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering his grandmother.

A jury last week convicted Jared Randall Carter after prosecutors presented evidence that he struck 81-year-old Valeria Jean Mann of Warner Robins with a ceramic Crock-pot dish and stabbed her with a kitchen knife in 2018.

Carter could be eligible for parole after 30 years.

He was also sentenced to five years for possessing a knife during a crime.

Witnesses testified that Carter and Mann had a contentious relationship after Carter came south from his hometown of New York to live with Mann.

