GOP lawmaker’s joke leads Dems to file harassment complaints

ATLANTA (AP) — More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers said Tuesday they are filing sexual harassment complaints, saying a male lawmaker’s joke on the House floor typifies a General Assembly that is hostile to women.

The lawmakers, mostly women, want the House Ethics Committee to review the matter.

Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Dalton Republican, made remarks Monday about rapper Cardi B. He apologized on the House floor Tuesday.

Some Democratic House members said they often hear sexist comments in the 236-member General Assembly, One third of members, or 78 are female.

The General Assembly’s sexual harassment policy prohibits verbal harassment, including “sexually related comments or jokes.”

All lawmakers are required to complete sexual harassment training.