Good Samaritan stops man accused of trying to kidnap girl

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A good Samaritan has stopped a man who police say attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old girl inside a North Carolina restaurant.

News outlets report 55-year-old Timothy Jon Fry tried to grab and take the girl as she came out of the restaurant’s bathroom last month in Greensboro.

Police say another customer confronted Fry and he let go of the girl and left the restaurant. The customer took pictures of Fry and his truck as he drove away.

Police say those photos helped them identify the suspect and arrest him. It’s unclear whether Fry had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.