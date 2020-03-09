ATLANTA (AP) – Some faculty members are expressing concerns about a plan to change course requirements within the University System of Georgia.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the system plans to cut the number of required core course hours while adding required courses meant to improve critical thinking, digital fluency and oral communication.
Officials say that will prepare students better for the workforce. But faculty members worry it would result in less time devoted to subjects such as math, science and history.
Augusta University history department chair Andrew Goss says the plan would make students less well-rounded and less competitive in their careers.
Latest Headlines:
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, March 9, 2020
- NY attorney general orders televangelist Jim Bakker to stop promoting alleged coronavirus cure
- Here’s everything you need to know about the Democratic delegate process.
- Police: Man killed sleeping couple, buried bodies in swamp
- Georgia’s university system plans changes in core curriculum