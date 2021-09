First announced earlier this year, the new feature will enable Apple users to add a driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature will be part of iOS 15, which is expected to launch later this year. (Apple)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is set to become one of the first states to allow driver’s licenses to be carried on smart phones.

The exact timeline hasn’t been announced. But The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the state’s drivers will be among the earliest to be able to use the Apple Wallet app to store their license or state ID card on an iPhone.

The state is also working on a similar option for Android phones, according to the Department of Driver Services.