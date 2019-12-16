Georgia woman missing for 12 years gets memorial service

GUMBRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Family members are saying farewell to a Georgia woman who went missing 12 years ago.

Debora Gayle Moody of Ludowici was last seen in December 2007. Investigators got a break in the case last summer when a man serving life in prison in an unrelated slaying confessed to killing Moody.

Moody’s mother, Melanie Clark, told WSAV-TV a memorial service was planned Saturday at a cemetery in Gumbranch southwest of Savannah.

Kenneth Lumpkin confessed to killing Moody in exchange for immunity. He also gave investigators an approximate location for her remains, but they have not been found.