Georgia teen indicted in fatal shooting of girlfriend, 13

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A 17-year-old has been formally charged in the shooting death of his 13-year-old girlfriend in Georgia.

News outlets report a Chatham County grand jury indicted Jeremiah Seaton on Wednesday. He faces a felony murder charge in the death of 13-year-old La’Meya Mitchell.

Savannah police say she was found dead outside a home in November 2019. Seaton was 16 at the time and police say he confessed to the fatal shooting.

He was transferred to the Chatham County Jail when he turned 17. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

