Georgia teen drivers get to bypass road test during pandemic

ATLANTA (AP) – Thousands of teens in Georgia don’t have to take a road test to get their driver’s licenses during the coronavirus pandemic under an executive order signed by the governor.

Teens between 16-18 who’ve had their learner’s permits for a year and a day with no violations can automatically get upgraded to driver’s licenses without having to take the road test during the waiver period.

That’s according to the Georgia Department of Driver Services. The department suspended road exams in March, part of a wave of closing as the virus spread rapidly throughout the state and country.