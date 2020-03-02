Georgia teen caught in Kentucky charged in fire deaths of 2

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia teen faces murder and arson charges after she was pulled over in Kentucky following a fire that left two people dead.

Investigators say Candace Walton set fire to her home near Forsyth before dawn Thursday. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says Walton’s 21-year-old brother was found dead after the fire. Investigators believe the other dead person is her mother.

Walton was pulled over in her mother’s 2007 Chevrolet Malibu near Paducah, Kentucky, around 4 p.m. Thursday. Freeman says investigators believe Walton was trying to travel to her boyfriend in Oregon.

Walton was awaiting extradition to Georgia on Friday.

