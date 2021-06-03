Georgia sheriff accused of civil rights violations suspended

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has suspended a sheriff accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody.

In an executive order Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp said a review commission he appointed last month recommended the suspension. That panel included Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies.

The panel found that the charges in the indictment relate to and directly affect Hill’s ability to do his job in a way that adversely affects the public.