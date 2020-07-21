Georgia police chief back on leave in shooting inquiry

CUTHBERT, Ga. – A southwest Georgia police chief is back on administrative leave while prosecutors decide whether they will criminally charge him in a March shooting.

Cuthbert Police Chief Kevin Flowers shot and killed 18-year-old Koby Edwards in what investigators say was an exchange of gunfire. District Attorney Ronald McNease Jr. tells WALB-TV that he hasn’t decided yet whether he will charge Flowers.

The city put Flowers on administrative leave and later brought him back on desk duty with McNease’s approval.

But after residents protested, the mayor and city council put Flowers back on leave. Flowers, chief since 2019, is declining comment for now.