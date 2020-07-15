Georgia partners with UPS to deliver PPE statewide

A man reacts as a medical staffer tests shoppers who volunteered at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a supermarket in Christchurch, New Zealand in April. New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have contracted an infection had recovered. (AP Photo/Mark Baker,File)

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is leveraging an existing state contract with Georgia-based UPS to deliver personal protective equipment to medical facilities across Georgia.

“This is another example of partnership between the State and a Georgia-based company that will have a direct impact on the battle against COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp. “The team at UPS has the capability to deliver the PPE that our hospital workers need to fight COVID-19 efficiently, and we could not be more grateful for their partnership.”

“UPS is proud to support the State of Georgia, applying our expertise and utilizing our flexible network in order to deliver PPE and life-saving devices throughout the state and to those most in need,” said George Willis, UPS President of U.S. Operations, including UPS Airlines. “With our global healthcare operations harmonized and enhanced to meet rigorous quality standards and service levels, we stand ready to help keep our communities safe.”

UPS delivered three mailing system terminals at the GEMA/HS RSS warehouse this week, and the company is training state employees to operate the systems.

“The existing partnership that we have with UPS allows us to streamline the delivery operations for PPE by shipping directly to the customers,” said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson. “It just makes sense to leverage their existing logistical and distribution networks so we can get supplies where they’re needed faster and free up personnel to prepare Georgia for any other emergencies, especially since hurricane season began in June.”