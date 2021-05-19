Georgia nuclear plant now delayed until 2022 as costs mount

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. says delays in testing means the first new unit at its Vogtle plant is now unlikely to start generating electricity before January.

The delay will add another $48 million to the cost of two nuclear units being built alongside two existing units near Augusta.

The plant is projected to cost more than $26 billion for all owners, including Georgia Power, electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.

The delay was disclosed in a hearing with the Georgia Public Service Commission to discuss spending and construction on the only nuclear plant being built in the U.S. Commissioners will decide how much Georgia Power’s customers pay for their share of the plant.